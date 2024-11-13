The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Toledo

Talan Nelson, Photojouranlist
November 13, 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Toledo Rockets, 94-57, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday. Scoring for the Hawkeyes was led by Hannah Stuelke and Lucy Olsen with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Iowa controlled the game from the start, taking a 49-22 lead in the first half. Iowa’s defense shined with two steals each from Kylie Feuerbach and Sydney Affolter and blocks from five different Hawkeyes. This win propelled Iowa to a 3-0 start in the new Jen Jansen era while sending Toledo back to Ohio with a 1-1 record.

Next, Iowa will play against Drake in the Knapp Center in Des Moines on Sunday, November 17.

2024_11_13_WBBALLvsToledo_TN0001
Talan Nelson
Iowa guard Lucy Olsen stands before the packed crowd during an Iowa women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye arena in Iowa City on Wednesday Nov, 13, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated Toledo 94-57.

