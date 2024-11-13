Photos: Iowa Men’s Basketball vs. South Dakota

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated South Dakota, 96-77, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday. This win secured the team the Kenny Arnold Classic title as the final installment in the tournament.

The Hawkeyes started the game off with a significant lead due to strong shooting from Josh Dix and the Sandfort brothers, Payton and Pryce. At the half, Iowa led 42-36, with 12 points coming from Dix. Throughout the game, the Hawkeyes continued to hold a comfortable lead.

Hawkeye defense was on lock, forcing South Dakota into 13 turnovers which resulted in 18 points. Playing a big role in the games defense was Brock Harding and Drew Thelwell, racking up multiple steals and assists.

Iowa will play Washington State in the Quad City Hoops Showdown at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Illinois, on Friday.