Opinion | Revamping homecoming week to engage and energize students

As a first-year student at the University of Iowa, the events of homecoming felt somewhat lackluster and fell short of my expectations.

After an “On Iowa” week that included “Kickoff at Kinnick,” a silent disco, a drag show, and plenty of smaller yet still engaging activities, I had hoped to get more out of homecoming week.

Homecoming started off with a 5K that benefited the Stead Family Children’s Hospital — something that, although fun for some, might not be all too appealing for those who don’t enjoy running. This left me wondering if there could be other, more inclusive methods of fundraising alongside the 5K for next year.

Monday night brought bingo, followed by a field day at the Rec Center on Tuesday, and a blood drive that extended through Wednesday. As important and rewarding as giving blood can be, it’s not necessarily what I look forward to for fun and excitement.

Wednesday night did include the MISSE Multicultural Block Party, which was more entertaining than the previous events for those who attended.

Thursday featured a faculty and staff coffee bar that, despite what its title may imply, was open to everyone on campus. However, the event was only held in the morning from 9:30 to 11, and the misleading name may have discouraged some students from attending.

In the evening, Iowa Shout featured a lively performance, and the homecoming royalty were crowned.

Friday held the big events: the homecoming parade, which featured fun floats, marching bands, and of course, candy, followed by an exhilarating concert performed by The 502s and Magdalena Bay.

Of course, Saturday held the homecoming game against Northwestern, where the Hawkeyes claimed a decisive 40-14 victory.

Upon reflection, UI students shared their thoughts on the week.

“I think the UI could plan more big events throughout the week instead of having them all on just Friday and Saturday,” second-year student Carissa Stockel said. “Maybe free food on top of it.”

“I think the events were under-advertised and under-hyped,” first-year student Haley Schueter said. “It kind of felt like it was just the parade, concert, and game, like there should have been more lead-up.”

Indeed, it didn’t feel much like homecoming on campus. Minus some of the decorations in the dining halls, I might not have even known the week was different from any other.

Stockell shared one idea for a more engaging week.

“I think it would be cool if they had a speaker,” Stockell said.

Other ideas include incorporating some of the entertaining events from “On Iowa” week, such as holding another silent disco, karaoke, movie nights, and drag shows.

Some form of a pep assembly would also be an excellent way to bolster school spirit. Again drawing from the events at “On Iowa,” something likened to the “Kickoff at Kinnick” that features a wave to the children’s hospital, the school song, various carnival activities, and, as suggested by Stockell, free food.

Although some of these activities may be more pricey for the university to put on, fundraising, as well as small entrance fees to certain events, could help to lessen the cost.

One idea would be free of charge: theme days. My former high school held different themes for each day of homecoming week such as pajama day, neon out, and a spirit day. While perhaps a bit elementary in concept, it was always fun to partake in, and it fostered a sense of belonging and togetherness.

The university would need to only issue and advertise the themes. The rest would fall to the students and what they likely already have in their closets.

Homecoming week could further be an opportunity for the university to reenergize students at a point in the semester when they begin to lag with burnout. An enjoyable and engaging homecoming week is a way for the university to reward students for their hard work and provide them with brief relief.

Some of the responsibility for the lack of enthusiasm falls on the students, however. It seems like we weren’t really feeling the school spirit or putting energy into homecoming week.

So, for the homecomings yet to come, we need to put out the energy we wish to get back.

On Iowa, and go Hawks!