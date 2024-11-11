UI Theatre’s “for colored girls” is the definitive way to experience the story

Love prevails through tragedy in the University of Iowa Department of Theatre Arts production of “for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf.” The historic poetic musical has been resonating with readers for decades, but this visceral staging is the best way to experience the story.

Originally published in 1975, “for colored girls” is a series of poetic monologues written by Ntozake Shange. Following the stories of seven black women, the musical depicts glimpses into defining moments of the women’s identity.

As someone who had read the monologues several times in classes throughout my academic career, finally seeing the stories realized on stage was breathtaking. From the moment the lights dimmed, the E.C. Mabie Theatre was transformed into an immersive space.

Given the incredibly visceral nature of the stories depicted, being present for the retelling made them all the more effective. There was never a moment where I didn’t feel completely wrapped up in the production, which was even more impressive given the stripped-down set.

Upon the stage was an oblong platform with sporadic peaks and steps. The actresses made every possible use of the limited space, which is only decorated with sheer curtain-like backdrops and impressively versatile lighting.

The use of dynamic lights that feel as though they are constantly moving or changing colors made the space feel larger than it really was. Whenever a new monologue began, the subtle changes in lighting or blocking made the transitions more believable.

The small cast and small number of props were also impressive. Characters are often addressing invisible figures, reaching for invisible props, or moving around an environment the audience could only perceive through sound and the actress’s physicality.

Frequently, characters will physically act out the metaphorical lyrics of the poems. One instance that really brought a monologue to life was when the phrase “someone almost walked off with all of my stuff” was repeated. This monologue is represented physically as one of the women searches around the angular set as if she literally dropped her stuff.

This kind of performance happens nearly every minute throughout the play; the choreography lines up so perfectly with the spoken poetry that the two aspects of the show mesh together seamlessly.

With that seamless staging and the conversational nature of the script, the 90-minute production flies by. By the time the harrowing final monologue began, it was hard to believe I had been sitting in my seat for over an hour.

But the final monologue is indeed harrowing and by far the most locked-in I ever felt throughout the production. This is all thanks to an outstanding performance from actress Zafyre Sexton-Turner as Lady in Red. Serving as the emotional climax of the piece, Sexton-Turner carries the weight of the tragedy so well it moved me to my core.

That isn’t to discredit the phenomenal work of Asha Keller, Niyati Deshpande, or Sophia Polking. All four actresses form an indomitable portrayal of adolescence and the struggle of coming to terms with identity. The performances are so intrinsic to the choreography and music working together, so it’s a testament to the actresses that the whole show feels so effective.

The choreography by Christine Catherine Wyatt is electric and meshes so perfectly with the material and oftentimes elevates it, making this the definitive way to experience the story.

For those unfamiliar with Shange’s masterpiece, or those who have only seen Tyler Perry’s 2010 film adaptation, director Dr. Tawnya Pettiford-Wates’ “for colored girls” is a must-see production.

“for colored girls” can be seen in the E.C. Mabie Theatre through Nov. 16.