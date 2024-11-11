Iowa women’s soccer awarded a No. 3 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Iowa women’s soccer team received a No. 3 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Monday during the NCAA Selection Show. The Hawkeyes will take on Missouri State at the UI Soccer Complex on Nov. 15 at 6:00 p.m. It will be Iowa’s fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.

It marks the second consecutive season Iowa has hosted an NCAA Tournament game, as it previously hosted a first round contest in 2023 against Bucknell. A record of over 2,600 fans attended the match, a 2-0 Hawkeye triumph.

Iowa’s region includes No. 1 seed Duke, Western Michigan, and Big Ten foes California-Los Angeles, seeded No.2, and No. 5 Michigan State. The Hawkeyes played Western Michigan earlier this season on Aug. 22, tying the Broncos in a 1-1 draw.

The Hawkeyes have enjoyed a successful 2024 campaign under head coach Dave Dilanni, entering the Tournament at 13-2-4 overall. Their only regular season losses came against Big Ten foes Wisconsin and Minnesota near the end of the regular season. Iowa was ranked as high as No.9 in the country during the year, the highest such ranking in program history.

Iowa entered the Big Ten tournament as the No. 3 seed, but were eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 6 Washington via penalty kicks. No. 2 seed and conference newcomer UCLA ultimately took the tournament championship against Rutgers, earning the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Other Big Ten teams in the field include: Rutgers, Minnesota, Southern California, Ohio State, and Penn State.