The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Wildfires Burn on U.S. Coasts

Wildfires broke out last week and are burning on both sides of the country.
Johnny Valtman, DITV News Director
November 11, 2024
Print this Story