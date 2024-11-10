Iowa volleyball drops consecutive games to Wisconsin, Northwestern

The Iowa volleyball team lost consecutive contests to Wisconsin and Northwestern on Friday and Sunday, respectively. The Hawkeyes were swept by the Badgers on the road in Madison, then returned home and fell in four sets to the Wildcats at Xtreme Arena.

Against Wisconsin, first-year Malu Garcia led Iowa with 12 kills and 11 digs to snag a double-double. Other standouts included first-year Alyssa Worden with six kills, five in the third set alone, and second-year Hannah Whittingstall with seven kills, five blocks, three digs, combined with no attacking errors.

The first set saw both sides come out strong, but Wisconsin established an early advantage that boosted the Badgers through the remainder of the contest.

There were no tie scores or lead changes in the first set, which saw Wisconsin take an early 2-0 lead off of an attack error and a kill. The Badgers extended the lead to 23-15 and closed the door with a kill to take the first set, 25-15.

Wisconsin took the second set by a closer margin, 25-17. Although Iowa forced three ties, the Badgers again took a commanding lead early on and held it for the duration of the set.

A service ace from fifth-year Joy Galles brought the Hawkeyes closer to Wisconsin’s 24, but an attack error on Iowa’s side clinched victory for the Badgers.

The third set featured a battle between the two teams, with six ties and three lead changes. In the end, the Badgers took a commanding lead around the eight-point marker and rode the momentum to a 25-13 win in the third set to complete the sweep.

Northwestern

The losing steak continued on Sunday, as Iowa fell to Northwestern, 3-1.

Whittingstall led the Hawkeye offense with 16 kills, followed by fourth-year Michelle Urquhart with 11 and Garcia with nine. Galles rallied the defense with 10 digs, followed by Garcia and Worden with six each.

The first set was the game’s closest and saw two ties and two lead changes. While Iowa was able to hold their own and set a tempo for the majority of the set, Northwestern came back from trailing 23-20 and, with two kills and two aces, put themselves in a position to win the first set 25-23 off a Hawkeye attack error.

Iowa dominated the second, winning 25-15 triumph over the Wildcats to even the score while leading Northwestern in kills, 10-6. Sporting a massive 24-15 lead, a service error on the Wildcats’ side of the court gave Iowa their first and only set triumph of the night.

Northwestern came back to claim the third set, 25-18. The Wildcats established a commanding lead from start to finish, despite still being out-killed 12-9. While a Northwestern service error allowed Iowa to draw closer, two kills closed out the third set for the Wildcats.

The fourth set saw four lead changes, the most of any set, while the score remained tied at six intervals. Like the third set, the frame ended with a 25-18 Wildcats win, clinching the match 3-1 in favor of Northwestern.

Both losses dropped the Hawkeyes to 9-17 overall and 3-11 in Big Ten play. Iowa is currently riding a nine-game losing streak and hasn’t won a game since Oct. 11.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will return to action against Indiana on Nov. 14 at Xtreme Arena in Coralville. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. and will receive coverage from Big Ten Plus and the Hawkeye Radio Network.