Where and when to watch Iowa football take on UCLA

The Hawkeyes and Bruins face off for the first time since 1986 at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 8, 2024
Iowa fans cheer for the team as they prepare to run out of the tunnel before the Rose Bowl Game in Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016. Stanford defeated Iowa, 45-16. (The Daily Iowan/Alyssa Hitchcock)

The Iowa football team heads to the west coast during the regular season for the first time since 2010 when it visits the Rose Bowl for a Friday night matchup against UCLA. The Hawkeyes last played the Bruins in 1986, falling, 45-28. UCLA holds the lead in the all-time series, 7-2. In its inaugural season as a Big Ten team, UCLA struggled early but has found its footing as of late, winning back-to-back games, both as road underdogs. Quarterback Ethan Garbers threw for a combined six touchdowns during those contests – more than half of his season total, which includes nine interceptions. 

Matchup: Iowa (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. UCLA (3-5, 2-4 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. CT

Location: Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California 

Weather: 60 degrees Fahrenheit 

TV: FOX

Announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst) 

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -5.5 | O/U: 44.5

