Iowa’s offense averages twice as many offensive points this season compared to last fall. They are currently ranked fourth in the Big Ten, tied with Penn State.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On this episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics and make predictions for upcoming games.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Matt McGowan and Brad Schultz and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on November 4.