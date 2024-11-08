The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Iowa MBB take down Southern Illinois Jaguars

Led by a dynamic brotherly duo, the Iowa Men’s basketball team took down the Southern Illinois Jaguars.
Tara Gillespie and Dravin Murti
November 8, 2024
