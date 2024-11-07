Review | Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft draws viewers in with the promise of adventure

When I hear “Lara Croft” I immediately think of adventure, hidden treasure, and perilous foes. That is exactly what Netflix delivers on in Croft’s new series reboot.

“Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft,” began airing on October 10 releasing episodes weekly. It’s the third time “Tomb Raider” has been adapted, only this time, it is not another video game or a live action movie but an animated series.

For the series being the first animated adaptation of the female Indiana Jones, the plot was surprisingly rich. The story was only aided by esteemed voice actors Hayley Atwell and Zoe Boyle.

In this series, Lara goes on a quest to find a thief who had stolen something from her estate. Her discoveries lead her to not only confront her past but also turn out to be secrets that threaten the fate of the world.

Most of the supporting characters, like Lara’s friends Jonah, Zip, and Camilla, had migrated over from the video games. The main antagonist, Devereaux, was a new foe not found in the other adaptations.

The common roles for most adventure shows were all there. You’ve got the well-trained in all areas (and not to mention fearless) protagonist, a tech guy talking in your inner ear, and friends that do not agree with the said protagonist but attempt to help her in all of her endeavors anyway.

As someone who does not know that much about Lara Croft in general, this series served as an effective blueprint for who she was as a character.

I had my doubts about watching this in the first place, not just because of the unoriginal title but also expecting that the protagonist would be unstoppable and not have any flaws if at all. It was just a common theme that I saw amongst many well-known action stars.

The opening scene of the first episode did not help my case. How can someone walk steadily on both of their feet after getting their ankle bitten by an alligator, let alone be able to fight tooth and nail without struggling?

However, I saw that Lara was battling herself from the start. She constantly pushed her loved ones away, even as they were trying to help her with her quest.

Her past is a prevalent thread, continuing to haunt her even though the situation she was in was completely out of her hands.

Change comes to her in the form of a reunion with Camilla, one of her best childhood friends. Their exchange showed me yet again one of the worst things that can happen to any relationship, miscommunication. It does not fail to burn bridges that weren’t even supposed to become burned in the first place.

I admired Lara’s character development after the touching scene. Little by little, her behavior began to change as she accepted more help from her friends.

It pulled her mind away from her inner turmoil, and she realized that in the end, true strength is always going to be found in the people she loves.

Aside from the thread of Lara’s growth, I also found the ancient tales pertaining to the quest interesting. They usually involved the misuse of power, which eventually led to feelings of greed and hatred.

Of course, if there was to be an abundance of it, that would surely bring the world down to its knees and then eventually ruin one way or another.

Overall, I enjoyed how much work the directors and producers put into the show in terms of characters and plot. Even though some scenes felt too rushed and made me feel like if I so much as blinked, I would miss something important, I thought that added to the series’ overall adventure vibe, and as a result, I will be waiting [im]patiently for another season.