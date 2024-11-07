Opinion | Why Gen Eds matter for Tippie students at the UI

For students at the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business, general education, or gen ed, courses can often seem like unnecessary checklist boxes rather than direct steps toward their business careers.

Why study anthropology or literature when finance and marketing feel so much closer to the job description? What might initially feel like unrelated coursework often ends up equipping Tippie students with essential skills for today’s interconnected world.

Gen eds do more than check a box; they create well-rounded thinkers and diverse leaders. According to StraighterLine, these courses sharpen critical thinking, boost communication abilities, and build cultural awareness — skills highly prized by employers looking for candidates with “soft skills” who can think creatively and adapt to complex problems.

In a business world where numbers rule everywhere, gen eds are valuable tools that help students better understand people, markets, and the broader social dynamics influencing business.

Cultural studies, for example, broadens students’ perspectives by helping them understand how different cultural backgrounds influence people’s responses to products — an insight that may one day make or break a business strategy in a global market. This knowledge is more than just academic; it’s practical preparation for modern business, where cultural awareness is essential.

Gen eds also play a huge role in building communication skills. A recent survey by the American Management Association found that nearly three-quarters of managers consider written and oral communication critical to career success. Courses in writing or public speaking teach Tippie students how to structure their ideas and communicate effectively — skills that will be crucial when they need to pitch ideas and lead teams.

Beyond individual skills, Gen eds foster collaboration by bringing together students from different majors, creating social networks and collaborative opportunities that go beyond the business school’s small bubble. This exposure sparks creativity, where thinking outside the box becomes essential. The cross-pollination of ideas in Gen eds can inspire innovative solutions that purely technical training might overlook.

Of course, some argue that Gen eds can feel like a waste of time and resources that could be better spent on business courses or internships. Why take classes that don’t directly relate to the business world?

While that’s a fair question, it’s important to note that employers aren’t just looking for specialized knowledge. According to a 2022 report by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, employers seek candidates who bring diverse skills and perspectives to their roles. They want adaptable problem-solvers who can approach challenges from multiple angles—qualities that Gen eds cultivate.

Gen eds add more than academic credits; they build a mindset.

In an unpredictable world, Tippie students will need to thrive, adapt, and lead with confidence. Balancing these courses with business classes may feel like a challenge, but the benefits are undeniable. Embracing gen eds is one of the smartest ways Tippie students can future-proof their education, careers, and financial success.