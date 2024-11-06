Statehouse Democrats lose seats, GOP expands trifecta

Iowa statehouse Republicans have expanded an already iron-clad grip on a Republican trifecta after they gained three House seats and one Senate seat — though many races are tight, and a recount will likely be requested.

This nets Iowa Republicans a 35-15 majority in the state Senate and a 67-33 majority in the House.

Iowa Senate Republicans gained two seats but lost incumbent state Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, to Democrat Matt Blake. Blake won by nearly 5 percentage points and 1,700 votes.

Democrats seemingly lost incumbent state Sens. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, and Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls, to their Republican challengers on Tuesday.

Boulton is down 43 votes to political newcomer Mike Pike in a race that is still too close to call but could be decided in the Republican’s favor.

Giddens lost by about one percent or roughly 300 votes to Republican David Sires.

In a close race, state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-Des Moines, fended off a challenge from Republican Mark Hanson by 19 votes, narrowly claiming victory, though it is likely too close to call.

In the Iowa House, Democrats lost four incumbents to Republicans while picking up one unopposed seat.

Democrats picked up the district formerly held by State Rep. Luana Stoltenberg, R-Davenport, who did not run this election, and no Republican was on the ticket. Davenport Democrat Daniel Gosa picked up the seat.

State Rep. Charles Isenhart, D-Dubuque, was defeated by Republican Jennifer Smith with Smith leading by 6.6 percentage points.

Rep. Molly Buck, D-Ankeny, was defeated by Republican Ryan Weldom by less than one percent and more than 100 votes.

Democrat Jeremy True fought to retain the seat of former Rep. Sharon Sue Steckman, D-Mason City, but he was defeated by Republican challenger Christian Hermanson. Hermanson led by 2 percent or more than 350 votes.

Democrats defended several key House seats on Tuesday. Hiawatha Democrat Aime Wichtendal held a seat after state Rep. Art Staed, Cedar Rapids, ran for an open Senate seat. Wichtendal led her Republican challenger John Thompson by 4 percentage points to keep the seat for Democrats.