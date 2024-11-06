Securing schools | Parents welcome new and updated security systems to ensure safety among local schools

This is the second installment in a multi-part series on school safety.

Throughout the United States, threats and acts of violence ravage high schools and information regarding recent school shootings plagues social media and the nightly news. The news of a school shooting disrupts communities and sends shockwaves throughout the entire nation, with students, parents, and staff worrying as more threats and acts of violence begin hitting closer to home.

On Jan. 4, 2024, a mass shooting occurred at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa. According to police, 17-year-old Perry High School student Dylan Butler opened fire on students and staff before classes began. Police stated that Butler fatally shot 11-year-old sixth-grader Ahmir Jolliff and wounded four other students.

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger was fatally wounded during the shooting, as he stayed to persuade Butler to stop while protecting students. Marburger died several days later due to the injuries he sustained.

Among the Iowa City Community School District, threats and acts of violence have also seen an increase only months into the 2024-2025 school year.

Three teens allegedly broke into Iowa City West High School in August, where they reportedly assaulted and stabbed another individual. Another incident occurred on Sept. 11, when one school in the district received violent threats on Snapchat from an anonymous user.

Due to these incidents and several others, the Iowa City Community School District presented updated safety and security measures to the board of directors at a meeting on Oct. 8.

Deputy Superintendent Chace Ramey explained the layered approach to school safety, which will focus on crisis prevention, emergency management, and overall student safety. Ramey said the Crisis Prevention and Emergency Management plan will impact the entire school community and ensure safety among everyone.

Updates include implementing a common language throughout the district, active intruder training, locked exterior and interior doors, shatter-resistant window film, and others.

The district also employs the “Say Something” campaign, which uses an anonymous tool to report incidents of bullying, discrimination, sexual harassment, or other school safety concerns. Reports are then sent directly to the school’s principal and district administrators.

Iowa City Community School District parent Maka Pilcher Hayek expressed confidence in the district’s secure safety and security measures.

One of Pilcher Hayek’s children attends Southeast Middle School, while the other two children attend City High School. She has also watched the district grow over the years, as she was formerly a school board member.

“I feel like the district is just taking appropriate measures to keep our students safe,” Pilcher Hayek said.

The increase in threats does not worry Pilcher Hayek, as she believes the district provides secure entrances and is proactive in communicating with parents, law enforcement, and community stakeholders.

Pilcher Hayek also shared her thoughts on the potential full ban of cell phones in classrooms, as some parents and students believe cell phones are a necessary form of communication in case of an emergency.

“I don’t think our students need their phones for safety,” Pilcher Hayek said. “I think that our district has a lot of ways to make sure that if there is some kind of urgency or an emergency type situation — there are plenty of systems in place to make sure that appropriate communication happens without relying on a student to use his or her cell phone.”

However, she believes that dynamics change frequently in schools, which requires the district to stay updated with challenges.

“People like just staying in touch with what the challenges are right now for our young community that helps us in our buildings figure out what support they need,” Pilcher Hayek said.

Iowa City Community School District Board Member Molly Abraham said the board has not received much feedback from parents regarding the current or future safety and security measures.

“We have heard from some parents regarding a possible total ban on cell phones; the issue raised is not being able to reach their child in case of an emergency,” Abraham said.

As the updates are underway, the Iowa City Community School District has emphasized that it is dedicated to creating and maintaining relationships with local governmental leaders, community partners, and especially local law enforcement. The district shared that it works with local law enforcement on training, providing digital floor plans, and sharing emergency radios and channels.

Stephan Bayens, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, stated in a press conference that Johnson County law enforcement has rehearsed life-saving tactics with replica firearms in the former Hills Elementary school — the training will help in any given situation.

The law enforcement officers work with ALICE or CRASE training, which helps prepare the officers for active shooter intrusions.

In the first installment of the securing schools series, Kate Callahan, director of student services at the Iowa City Community School District, told The Daily Iowan the district is working with a newly formed safety committee to work on training and safety systems.

According to the district’s website, the district’s safety committee is currently in the process of creating a comprehensive safety audit, which will be used to evaluate how effective safety measures are being implemented at each school yearly.

The audit will include a detailed review of critical safety features, such as security protocols, emergency procedures, building access controls, and staff training. In addition, the audit will help the district identify any areas for improvement or gaps in systems.

Callahan stated that the primary focus of the committee is looking at the safety features of their buildings.

The committee will also aid the district in being prepared for any situation in the future, while maintaining a safe environment across all schools to ensure students and staff are safe.

“If you go into those schools, you see the beautiful relationship between our admin teams and our students and the work our teachers are doing to connect with their students,” Pilcher Hayek said. “They really do create a trusting environment and that’s something that I have appreciated as I put all three of my kids through public schools.”