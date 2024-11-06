Review | Tyler, The Creator, bares his soul in ‘Chromakopia’

After announcing to his fans he wouldn’t be releasing any music in 2024, the news of “Chromakopia,” Tyler, The Creator’s eighth album, was completely unexpected.

Tyler Okonma, professionally known as Tyler, The Creator, started making music in 2007 and posting the tracks on his MySpace page. After starting his own hip-hop collective Odd Future, Tyler released his first album, “Goblin,” in 2011. In the years since, Tyler has released six more albums — including 2019’s “IGOR” and 2021’s “Call Me If You Get Lost.”

Releasing an album roughly every two years, fans were worried when the eighth studio album wasn’t announced in 2023. However, many speculated that the postponed project meant other artists like A$AP Rocky and Frank Ocean would be on the features list.

While Rocky and Ocean weren’t featured on the album, many other A-list artists made appearances. Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, and Daniel Caesar are just a few who hopped on the “Chromakopia” tracks, contributing everything from their verses to background melodies.

Since Tyler is known for experimenting with his sound, it came as no surprise that the album is sonically different from his previous LPs. An overarching high school band and cheer squad vibe begins to emerge after a few songs, along with extremely personal lyrics.

From the very beginning of the album on “St. Chroma,” sounds of feet marching back Tyler’s verses. “I Thought I Was Dead” further leans into this marching-band type sound with loud tubas and a call-and-repeat chant, reminiscent of a high school cheerleading squad.

Many of the instrumentals are similar to those of Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella performance, where she based the whole set on HBCU homecomings. Tyler also leans into this feel on “Chromakopia,” adding in marching-band aesthetics to personalized lyrics.

“Noid,” the first single from the album, talks about the paranoia of being recognized everywhere you go and people photographing you every moment of the day. The music video accompanying this track is unsettling, with Ayo Edebiri, from “The Bear,” leading the pack of rabid fans.

While “Noid” deals with the consequences of fame, the fifth track on the album is easily his most personal. “Hey, Jane” tells the story of a pregnancy scare with an older woman, with the lyrics acting as letters between Tyler and Jane. The storytelling in this song arguably rivals that of The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy” and “Everyday Struggle.”

Other songs detail incredibly personal details about Tyler’s life as well. “Like Him” talks about having an absent father and how it seems like he’s “chasing a ghost.” Then, in “Darling, I,” Tyler details falling in love but not being able to commit to one person. He wonders aloud if he’ll be “lonely with these Grammys when it’s all said and done,” allowing the listener to feel the conflict in Tyler’s life.

While a good chunk of the album’s lyrics is full of storytelling, self-doubt, and loathing, it wouldn’t be a Tyler, The Creator album without some grandiose swagger. “Sticky,” featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne includes verses about the artists’ achievements, not-so-humble-brags, and staying true to themselves.

Overall, this album checks all the boxes. Combined with his classic aggressive rapping style, Tyler, The Creator adds in softer moments and personal lyrics that give the listener a glimpse into his life, all backed with expertly produced beats. Regardless of if “Chromakopia” becomes a Grammy-winning album, it’s sure to capture the hearts of both new and longtime fans.