Photos: Election Day in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN– Staff from The Daily Iowan traveled around Wisconsin on Tuesday to talk to voters and gauge priorities in the swing state. Staff attended three different polling locations in Elkhorn, Waukesha, and

As of 2023, Elkhorn has a population of 10,230 people. Elkhorn City Hall has been the polling location for City of Elkhorn residents as of 2022, accommodating all size elections. Polls in the city hall opened at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

Milwaukee. While attending each location, members conducted exit interviews, listening to the opinions and concerns of diverse voter sets. At the night’s end, the Associated Press called Wisconsin’s race, naming Donald Trump as the state’s winner and gaining them ten electoral votes.

Regardless of their political alignment, all voters interviewed felt nervous about the race’s outcome. The economy and immigration were key drivers of voters’ eagerness to attend the polls.