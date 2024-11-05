Johnson County Board of Supervisors, sheriff elected to office

In Johnson County, all three candidates running for the board of supervisors were elected.

Democrat Rod Sullivan received 51,220 votes, maintaining the seat he has held on the board since 2004. He currently holds the position of board chair.

During his time on the board, Sullivan has focused on raising the minimum wage, expanding affordable housing, advocating for human rights, and preserving local landmarks.

Democrat Lisa Green-Douglass received 51,643 votes, maintaining the seat she won during a vacancy in 2016.

Much of Green-Douglass’ time on the board has been dedicated to mental health advocacy.

Democrat Mandi Remington announced her campaign in January and unseated incumbent supervisor Royceann Porter during the primary election in June.

Remington received 50,530 votes on Tuesday.

Remington’s campaign website highlights improved access to basic needs, improved accessibility, and improved community health as her top policies and priorities.

Democrat Julie Persons received 62,133 votes and will be the first woman county auditor in nearly 50 years. Persons is currently the mayor of Swisher and secured the nomination for auditor during a four-candidate convention in August.

As mayor, Persons previously told the DI she has experience in managing municipal budgets, facilitating public meetings, and working closely with city residents.

Incumbent Sheriff Brad Kunkel ran unopposed for a second term, receiving 63,129 votes.

As sheriff, Kunkel has focused on securing adequate funding for public safety personnel and seeing much needed renovations done to the county jail.