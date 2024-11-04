The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: UI Students Feel The Pressure of the Election

With the election right around the corner, many University of Iowa students will get to vote for the first time.
Dravin Murti, DITV News
November 4, 2024
