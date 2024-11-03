No. 11 Iowa women’s soccer falls in first round of the Big Ten Tournament to Washington

The No. 11 Iowa women’s soccer team dropped their opening round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament against Washington on Saturday night, losing in overtime penalty kicks by a score of 5-4.

Iowa will now patiently await for their NCAA Tournament seeding, finishing with an overall record of 13-2-4 on the season and 8-2-1 in Big Ten play.

The Huskies advance from the overtime format is technically not a loss on Iowa’s record, but since Washington stopped Iowa’s penalty kick attempt after being successful on a sudden death penalty kick of their own, the Huskies advanced.

While Iowa was unable to repeat as Big Ten Tournament champions the Hawkeyes still have the capability of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Entering the match, Iowa was looking to repeat the same outcome as they had just a couple weeks ago on Oct. 17, when the Hawkeyes defeated Washington in Iowa City, 1-0. Berit Parten’s lone goal at the 35 minute mark proved to be the difference in the game.

Saturday’s matchup mirrored that October game, with both defenses flexing their muscles and making plays.

Both teams tallied seven shots in the first period of play, but the goalkeepers held serve. Hawkeye goalkeeper Macy Enneking recorded two saves, while Huskie goalkeeper Mai Hamat collected three.

Offensively, Iowa ended regulation with 17 total shots while the Huskies finished with 19 total shots. Sofia Bush and Meike Ingles led Iowa in shots, both tallying four each. All eight shots between ingles and Bush made it to the cage.

Forward Ioanna Papatheodorou led Washington with five shots, two of which were on goal. Teammate Tatum Thomason was close behind Papatheodorou with four shots on the night, one of which was on goal.

Enneking and Hamant carried over their momentum from the first half, holding both offenses without a goal. Enneking finished the regulation with six saves while Hamant’s sturdy play recorded 12 saves for the Huskies.

With the score deadlocked at the end of regulation, the contest moved to overtime. In women’s college soccer, the overtime rules offer two 10–minute sudden death periods. If both teams are unable to score during the two overtime periods, then penalty kicks will follow.

The Hawkeyes ended up on the wrong side of this overtime format, allowing the Huskies to advance in the Big Ten Tournament.

Up next

Iowa will turn its attention to the NCAA Tournament, which begins on Nov. 15. The Hawkeyes’ opponent and game time will be announced during the selection show on Nov. 11. It will be Iowa’s fifth Tournament appearance in their 27-year history.