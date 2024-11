In a press conference on Tuesday, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz announced that Brendan Sullivan –Iowa’s QB 2–will be starting this weekend vs. Wisconsin. Cade McNamara is out on injury.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On this episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics and make predictions for upcoming games.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Colin Votzmeyer and Matt McGowan and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on October 30.