Photos: Iowa women’s basketball exhibition game vs. Western Missouri State

Iowa defeated Missouri Western State, 110-55, during an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes had an early lead in the game, ending the first quarter at 33-14 and finishing out the second quarter at 57-26. By the end of the third quarter, Iowa was leading 84-42.

Iowa guards Hannah Stuelke and Teagan Mallegni led the Hawkeyes by scoring 18 points each, and Missouri Western State’s Alyssa Bonilla led the Griffons by recording 19 points throughout the game. Iowa guard Taylor Stremlow led the game in rebounds with nine. Iowa guard Lucy Olsen led the team in assists with six.

This marked the second meeting between Iowa and Missouri Western State, as well as Jan Jensen’s first game as head coach of the Hawkeyes. Iowa also added six new players to the roster this season.

Next, Iowa will face the Northern Illinois Huskies in their first game of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 6.