Letter to the Editor | Local mayors endorse Johnson County Conservation Bond

In 2008, Johnson County voters overwhelmingly approved a $20 million conservation bond, and the results have been outstanding. That investment helped protect 1,176 acres of land, build 9.2 miles of trails, and safeguard water quality across the county. Every dollar from that bond was nearly doubled, leveraging $17 million in additional funds to further our conservation goals. These efforts improved beloved areas like Clear Creek, Kent Park, and Ciha Fen—places we cherish today.

Now we have the opportunity to build on that success with the $30 million bond for Our Land, Our Water, Our Future. As we face continued climate challenges, this bond is crucial. It will expand our green spaces, improve flood resilience, and protect the rivers, streams, and forests that sustain us.

Flipping the ballot to vote YES for this bond is a vote for cleaner water, healthier air, and greater access to the outdoors. It’s a vote for future generations, ensuring they inherit a Johnson County as beautiful and vibrant as it is today.

We’re proud to support this measure, and we hope you will join us by voting YES this November.

– Coralville Mayor Meghann Foster, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague, North Liberty Mayor Chris Hoffman, and University Heights Mayor Louise From