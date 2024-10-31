The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Letter to the Editor | Local mayors endorse Johnson County Conservation Bond

As we face continued climate challenges, this bond is crucial.
October 31, 2024
Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan
Community members harvest seeds at the Conservation Education Center at Kent Park in Johnson County on Sept. 25. Voulenteers hiked toward the fishing pond led by Johnson County Education Specialist Kristen Marrow. The seeds collected during the harvest will be used for ecosystem restoration projects across Johnson County.

In 2008, Johnson County voters overwhelmingly approved a $20 million conservation bond, and the results have been outstanding. That investment helped protect 1,176 acres of land, build 9.2 miles of trails, and safeguard water quality across the county. Every dollar from that bond was nearly doubled, leveraging $17 million in additional funds to further our conservation goals. These efforts improved beloved areas like Clear Creek, Kent Park, and Ciha Fen—places we cherish today.

Now we have the opportunity to build on that success with the $30 million bond for Our Land, Our Water, Our Future. As we face continued climate challenges, this bond is crucial. It will expand our green spaces, improve flood resilience, and protect the rivers, streams, and forests that sustain us.

Flipping the ballot to vote YES for this bond is a vote for cleaner water, healthier air, and greater access to the outdoors. It’s a vote for future generations, ensuring they inherit a Johnson County as beautiful and vibrant as it is today.

We’re proud to support this measure, and we hope you will join us by voting YES this November.

– Coralville Mayor Meghann Foster, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague, North Liberty Mayor Chris Hoffman, and University Heights Mayor Louise From

