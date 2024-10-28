Ask the Author | Charles Baxter returns to Iowa City with a new novel

Charles Baxter, a renowned author and multiple-time award-winner read from his new book “Blood Test” at Prairie Lights this past Thursday.

His work has been included several times in The Best American Short Stories, and he has taught at the University of Michigan, the University of Minnesota, and Wayne State University. Baxter was also a visiting professor at Stanford University and the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

The following interview has been edited for clarity.

The Daily Iowan: Where does this book stand in your already-decorated career?

Well, this novel is my sixth, and I have written six collections of short stories, three books of nonfiction, and a book of poems. Currently, I am sitting in a car in St. Paul outside of Macalester College where I went to college. I think I first got the idea of being a writer in college, the way a lot of people do. I taught for many years and talked about literature. I can’t imagine myself not being a writer.

When did you begin writing? Did you write stories growing up?

I was always writing stories and telling stories. I was never in a writing program like the University of Iowa’s, but I read a lot of books, and that keeps me inspired.

Is there a specific genre that you’re drawn to?

Most of my work has been what I call realistic mode — more or less what ordinary people do. The new book has a guy who lives in Ohio and sells insurance — a very ordinary guy is given a blood test that will predict what his future actions will be.

Would you say your form or writing style is different in this novel?

The writing style is a little simpler than other styles I have written in the past. But there has to be a story. You can write about ordinary people, but typically, there has to be something bad that happens. I have to think up some kind of trouble for my characters to get into or commit, which is always fun.

RELATED: Ask the Author | Intersecting film and literature with Hannah Bonner, Julia Anna Morrison, and Perry Janes

What inspires you to continue writing?

Getting an idea for a book that readers might enjoy and, in this case, a book that will make people laugh during dark times.

What was your experience teaching at the University of Iowa’s Writers Workshop?

I taught in the writing program for a semester. It was great, I had wonderful students. I taught two classes: a fiction writing workshop and a literature class.

How did you feel returning to Iowa City last week?

I’m always very excited. I had a great time teaching when I was in Iowa City and am always excited to share my work again.