Letter to the Editor | A Tide of Significance

In times of conflict, the independence of our individual challenges is at risk. Today, the United States recognizes the urgent need to uphold the right of eligible citizens to vote. As I continue my studies at the University of Iowa, I firmly believe that the due diligence of all Americans ensures our governance aligns with the will and soul purpose of free and fair elections. Such governance will allow our Union to become, as the phrase goes, “an art without an audience,” nor can it be fractured by a political system diverse enough to undermine our noble cause.

We can reflect on the unwritten history surrounding the founding of the Declaration of Independence, a pivotal document for securing peace to bring back a time of tranquility. As proclaimed on July 4, 1776, “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government and provide new Guards for their future security.” Every thoughtful citizen reading these historical time capsules can envision that the new guard of security rests with Gen Z and their commitment to declare their independence through their constitutional right to vote on Election Day.

This subject was explored last year at The George Washington University during the National iCivics Week forum, where my colleagues and I engaged in discussions titled “Teaching Civics during the 2024 Election: Can It Be Done?” During the first joint session of the U.S. Congress, General Washington remarked, “The preservation of the sacred fire of liberty and the destiny of the republican model of government are justly considered as deeply, perhaps finally, staked on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American People.”

Michael J. Feuer, dean of the Graduate School of Education and Human Development at GW, moderated our panel and is a strong advocate for understanding our national narrative as a commitment to Generation Z and our founding principles. This story remains largely untold for many who advocate for civic engagement, which is fundamentally about nurturing the flow of our constitutional republic.

In expressing their views, my colleagues shared insights that align with mine:

Rashid Duroseau, overseeing 17 campuses at Democracy Prep public schools in New York, Nevada, and Texas, noted his past belief that those who don’t vote often do so out of apathy. He now realizes that the lack of voting is frequently tied to a missing sense of advocacy within the democratic process. He emphasized that students should have opportunities to engage with ballot measures and similar initiatives.

Lawrence Staten from the Washington Latin Public Charter School, discussed the mechanics of civics education, using the Electoral College as an example. He reflected on how he once thought that merely praising the country was sufficient but now understands the importance of connecting with students where they are now. The story of America has evolved, particularly through experiences like the global pandemic and social justice movements, making it essential for Gen Z to be invested in their civic education amidst the challenging choices they face in our national narrative.

Jonathan Zimmerman, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, addressed the long-standing tradition of incorporating diverse perspectives into the narrative. He shared his previous belief that Americans would embrace their differences as part of a democratic process, but he is now uncertain about this. He referenced the 1619 Project as a crucial point of reflection on our history.

I discussed the impact of character in education and politics, highlighting the importance of receptive teaching and learning in schools. I noted that 70 percent of Americans feel proud to vote, while 68 percent believe their votes matter, yet 30 percent do not. Engagement in civics should be part of daily life, a constitutional duty that fosters spirit and participation.

This topic is not often emphasized in government and universities, particularly regarding how civics plays a role in encouraging participation across the nation. In Iowa and beyond, there is a need for patience and understanding within classrooms, such as understanding the Pledge of Allegiance and recognizing veterans for their service.

In these times of division and challenge, your vote serves as a powerful tool for change, reflecting values and aspirations for our nation. It also calls upon fellow citizens to partake in this noble endeavor. Remember, each election is not merely about selecting leaders; it’s about shaping the kind of country we aspire to be. Engage, advocate, and steadfastly pursue liberty and justice for all. Our flag continues to fly, and for that, we have much to be thankful for.

Trenton Eilander

University of Iowa Student, Bachelor of Applied Studies with an emphasis in Political Science