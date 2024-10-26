The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: University of Iowa homecoming concert with the 502s and Magdalena Bay

Emma Calabro, Visuals editor
October 26, 2024

Scope Productions hosted a concert on the Pentacrest after the University of Iowa Homecoming Parade on Friday. The homecoming concert was one of the final homecoming week festivities before Iowa’s game against Northwestern on Saturday.

Wrestler Ettore “Big E” Ewen introduced the first band, the 502s; following them, performed Magdalena Bay. The concert required many to bundle up, as temperatures were in the 40s.

The concert began around 7:30 and ended around 10 p.m. after an encore performance by Magdalena Bay. The 502s played songs from varying albums including “If Good Times Were Dollars” and “Magdalene”. Magdalena Bay performed multiple songs off of their recent album Imaginal Disk.

2024_10_25_HocoConcert_EC001A
Emma Calabro
Students walk to the pit before the Homecoming Concert on the Pentacrest in Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

