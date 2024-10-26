Photos: University of Iowa homecoming concert with the 502s and Magdalena Bay

Scope Productions hosted a concert on the Pentacrest after the University of Iowa Homecoming Parade on Friday. The homecoming concert was one of the final homecoming week festivities before Iowa’s game against Northwestern on Saturday.

Wrestler Ettore “Big E” Ewen introduced the first band, the 502s; following them, performed Magdalena Bay. The concert required many to bundle up, as temperatures were in the 40s.

The concert began around 7:30 and ended around 10 p.m. after an encore performance by Magdalena Bay. The 502s played songs from varying albums including “If Good Times Were Dollars” and “Magdalene”. Magdalena Bay performed multiple songs off of their recent album Imaginal Disk.