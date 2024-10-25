UI requests cease and desist against Bohannan for trademark infringement

The University of Iowa requested a cease and desist for trademark infringement against Iowa City Democrat and Congressional candidate Christina Bohannan, according to emails obtained by The Daily Iowan.

The request comes days after U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’, R-Iowa, campaign sent a letter urging the UI’s general counsel to take action against Bohannan for trademark infringement.

The UI’s general counsel requested Bohannan cease and desist from further use of the UI’s protected marks.

An ad airing Oct. 19 features Bohannan wearing a shirt with gold, all-capital lettering reading “IOWA” and included the phrase “TEAM IOWA.”

The UI has registered the word “IOWA” in gold lettering with a black background with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

On behalf of Miller-Meeks campaign, Attorney Alan Ostergren sent a letter to University of Iowa general counsel on Sunday, urging the UI to take action against Bohannan for using the trademark.

The letter argues Bohannan’s use is a violation of the Lanham Act — the primary federal law that protects registered trademarks from infringement.

Bohannan’s campaign manager, Jindalae Suh, said in a statement to the DI that the letter is an attempt to distract from Miller-Meeks record, as the Congresswoman has repeatedly featured the University’s campus and trademarks in her own TV ads and social media posts.

Miller-Meeks hosts an annual Triple M Tailgate held during a Hawkeye home game. Advertisements and social media posts boosting the event feature black and gold, and pictures of Kinnick Stadium.

With less than two weeks until the general election, the race between the two candidates is currently rated a tossup by several elections forecasters and a September Des Moines Register/Medicom poll found that a generic Democrat is favored in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District by 3 points — within the poll’s margin of error.