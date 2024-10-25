The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa City Celebrates Dubuque Street Reopening

The Iowa City Downtown District hosted an event to celebrate Dubuque Street reopening after it was closed for reconstruction for months.
Ryan Lynch, DITV News
October 25, 2024
