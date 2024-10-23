Woman arrested for stabbing near Iowa City airport

A homeless woman was taken into custody Friday evening after she reportedly chased and stabbed a man near the Iowa City Municipal Airport. The criminal complaint states that Kelli Rehwinkel, 44, proceeded to chase a second person with the knife, but they managed to escape.

The victim suffered an open wound after being stabbed in the right side of his stomach. The incident took place shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday at a vacant lot along the river on McCollister Blvd.

Rehwinkel was taken into custody and charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, and going armed with intent, both class D felonies. She was also charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Iowa court records show that Rehwinkel was previously arrested in Iowa City on Sept. 25 after striking someone in the head twice, causing the victim to fall unconscious.

Related: Iowa City police investigating assault, offering reward for tips

Rehwinkel pleaded guilty to one charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, on Oct. 6, and a no-contact order was issued between Rehwinkel and the victim on Oct. 7.

Rehwinkel is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $10,000 bond for the willful injury charge stemming from the Oct. 18 incident. Her arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 14.

The status of the victim was not released.