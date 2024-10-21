Opinion | The balancing act of Greek life

“Can we get dinner today?”

I posed this question to my friends every day for the last week. But five days out of seven, at least one of them was busy with a sorority-related event.

Greek life plays a significant role in shaping the social and academic experiences of college students. Students who typically rush or pledge view sororities and fraternities as a chance to form strong friendships and build networks in their fields. At the University of Iowa, more than 3,200 students are involved in Greek life.

But this involvement comes at a cost: time.

First-year student Sophia Calderon recently joined UI’s Delta Gamma chapter, hoping to meet new people.

“I knew I wanted to rush because it was important for me to find a support system that I could rely on and trust. Interacting with countless new faces and personalities gives me the opportunity to make good friends,” she said.

Like many others, the initial excitement of joining a sorority soon faded into worry.

“Especially during rush week, I was frantically trying to get my homework done. On the Pre-PA track, my science classes are piling up work and it was difficult making time for it, while trying to get enough sleep,” Calderon said.

Members are encouraged, if not obligated, to take part in countless activities within the chapter. Whether it’s date parties, formals, or philanthropy events, members often find themselves juggling a busy schedule. This pressure to engage can create a feeling of being stretched thin.

With the added stress of classes, clubs, and the need for personal downtime, students often feel overwhelmed rather than at ease. For some, balancing social obligations and academic requirements becomes nearly impossible, leading to burnout or anxiety.

Studies have shown that members of Greek life are more likely to experience mental health struggles and develop alcohol and substance addictions later in life.

Joining a fraternity or sorority may provide students with an immediate social network, easing the transition into college life. Yet, many chapters tend to focus heavily on the social aspect, often at the expense of academics, which can lead to excessive partying.

When there’s an expectation to attend social gatherings, it becomes difficult to find time for studying and homework.

Most sororities on campus have a system in which members earn points for engaging with events on campus or within the house. Members gain points for attending activities, and they often face minimum point requirements each semester to maintain good standing within the sorority. This can include a mix of mandatory events, such as initiation rituals or educational workshops, and optional social events.

As a member of Tri Delta, third-year student Hannah Hehn has mastered this balance.

“It’s all about time management,” she said. “I use my Outlook schedule for my sorority events and check it every day to see when I would have time to get an assignment done or study for an exam. It’s about being able to set your social life aside from your school life and get things done when you need to get them done.”

Time management is crucial for success, not just in Greek life but in college. Students who thrive in sororities or fraternities are often those who set clear boundaries and prioritize their responsibilities.