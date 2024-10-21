Biplane lands on Highway 218 after running out of gas

A biplane made an emergency landing on the southbound side of U.S. 218 near the 94 mile marker Saturday evening after running out of gas. No injuries were reported.

“A local pilot had to make an emergency landing, short of his destination of the Iowa City Municipal Airport due to running out of fuel,” Johnson County Sheriff’s Captain Matt Hendricks wrote in an email to the Daily Iowan.

Hendricks wrote that the pilot landed in the ditch to avoid causing a crash.

Officers from Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa City Police Department responded to the incident and momentarily shut down traffic on the southbound lanes to allow the plane to take off after more fuel was delivered.

The biplane landed around 5:45 pm and the traffic resumed just before 7 p.m., Hendricks wrote. The pilot proceeded to land safely at the Iowa City Municipal Airport.

A biplane is a fixed-wing aircraft with two wings stacked one on top of the other. It was widely used in the early days of aviation before more advanced models took over. Today, biplanes are typically used for recreational flying.