Photos: No. 17 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 18 California

John Charlson, Photojournalist
October 20, 2024

No. 17 Iowa field hockey team defeated No. 18 California, 3-1, on Sunday at Grant Field in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes achieved an early lead, with midfielder Dionne van Aalsum scoring the first goal in the first quarter. The Golden Bears tied things up in the second quarter with midfielder Canisha van Duyn’s second goal. In the final minutes of the first half, van Aalsum regained Iowa’s lead with her second goal of the day, and midfielder Gia Whalen scored a third goal for Iowa in the final quarter.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will travel to East Lansing on Friday to take on Michigan State. At the same time, the California Golden Bears return to Berkeley to play Louisville on Friday in an ACC matchup.

John Charlson
Tom Whalen, Jason Wittel, and Jason Grooms (left to right) talk before a field hockey game between No. 17 Iowa and No. 18 California at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Bears, 3-1.

