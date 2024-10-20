Photos: No. 17 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 18 California

No. 17 Iowa field hockey team defeated No. 18 California, 3-1, on Sunday at Grant Field in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes achieved an early lead, with midfielder Dionne van Aalsum scoring the first goal in the first quarter. The Golden Bears tied things up in the second quarter with midfielder Canisha van Duyn’s second goal. In the final minutes of the first half, van Aalsum regained Iowa’s lead with her second goal of the day, and midfielder Gia Whalen scored a third goal for Iowa in the final quarter.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will travel to East Lansing on Friday to take on Michigan State. At the same time, the California Golden Bears return to Berkeley to play Louisville on Friday in an ACC matchup.