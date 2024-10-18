The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Press Box Banter | Iowa women’s soccer goalie on saving shots and trying to score

All goalies are forwards at heart.
Madeleine Willis, Senior Audio Producer
October 18, 2024

Macy Enneking used to be a power forward. The last time Enneking scored a goal was in high school. Now, her safe hands have only let eight goals slip in the last 15 games. 

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics, make predictions for upcoming games, and feature a special guest. This week, Press Box Banter hosts are joined by Macy Enneking. Enneking is the goalkeeper for the Iowa women’s soccer team.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Matt McGowan and Brad Schultz and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on October 16.

Print this Story