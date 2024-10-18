The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author and Iowa Graduate Returns

The Iowa Memorial Union hosted an event where Tracy Kidder spoke to his fellow Hawkeyes about his literary success.
Julia Rhodes, DITV News
October 18, 2024
