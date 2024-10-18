The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Accuser Agrees to Settlement with Fiji Fraternity

Four years after an alleged sexual assault, the accuser who claimed the Fiji Fraternity assaulted her reached a settlement.
Johnny Valtman, DITV News Director
October 18, 2024
Print this Story