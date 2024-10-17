One-on-one with Iowa wide receiver Dayton Howard

The Daily Iowan: So, in Iowa’s receiving room, people are saying there are some unknowns, but what are you seeing from the room so far this year?

Dayton Howard: I’d say it’s probably the best in the last few years, for sure. We’ve got a lot of skill and play styles within the room, you know with height and different speeds and jumping ability. I’d say we’re very versatile.

I’ve heard a lot about [Iowa wide receiver] Jacob Gill. Is there a play from him that stood out to you?

I think the consistency is what turns people’s heads to him, just like the short-yardage situations, really making the play when it needs to be done. That’s where I feel like he shines the most.

Both Tim Lester and your receivers coach Jon Budmayr have talked about the emphasis on blocking. How have you embraced that?

It’s a part of every offense in the country. You’re going to have to block as a receiver. We’ve definitely improved on that a lot over the last few months.

What is your ideal sandwich?

I’m not a really big sandwich guy, but I mean, I really like a classic ham sandwich. Just some cheese and mayo on there; throw on a little lettuce.

What’s a book or movie that’s left a lasting impression on you?

I recently just watched “Deadpool and Wolverine.” That was a 10-out-of-10 for me. That one was probably my favorite.

You a big superhero guy?

I like Spiderman a lot. But non-superhero related; honestly, an older movie like “Prisoners” or “The Shawshank Redemption.”

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Definitely to fly. I just want to be able to go anywhere at any time.

What athletes did you look up to growing up?

I never really watched much college football growing up. I was really big on NFL.Odell Beckham Jr. when I was in middle school, Devante Adams, even Justin Jefferson recently. I really like to play my game after them just because we have similar body types.

What’s your favorite place to eat in Iowa City?

Jethro’s is pretty good. So is Estella’s. Probably those two.

What’s the move at Jethro’s?

I just do boneless chicken with a barbecue rub.

How long could you go without your phone?

I feel like I could go a long time. As long as I’m around people to keep me distracted, I could go a long time.

What’s a talent you have outside of football?

I can reenact people pretty good. Coaches, players – it depends on who it is, but I usually do pretty good impressions of people.

Who would you say is your best impression?

Probably my roommate, [wide receiver] Alex Mota. I’ve lived with him for over a year now. I know exactly the cues and how he sounds.

Can you do an impression of Kirk Ferentz?

Yeah, I can. He’s really just like a wise man mentality.

Who’s the best person on the coaching staff you can impersonate?

Probably [linebackers coach Seth] Wallace. He’s a very loud guy, very vocal guy.