Opinion | University students should support campus theater productions

The school theater productions I recently attended had disappointingly low attendance. When I got to my seat, I was dismayed with the lack of people who came out to support the play. I was taking a theater course at the time, and it was required of us to attend a few plays, but I thoroughly enjoyed seeing my classmates onstage and watching their stories come to life.

The set designs had so much detail and the lighting perfectly fit the tone of the production. Both plays I watched were dramas, and the actors carried out their roles with such ease that it was hard not to get swept into the story. It was a moving experience, and the plays stuck with me for weeks after seeing them.

But from my point of view, attendance at University of Iowa theater productions has been less than satisfactory.

Actors spend weeks preparing for their roles. The crew works tirelessly to build unique sets. Playwrights can spend months perfecting their pieces. Is it too much to ask students to take a few hours to watch their hard work come to life on the stage?

Attending plays can encourage people to express themselves more clearly and more often. It can also help improve relationships by providing a model for effective communication and emotional expression.

Additionally, plays about social justice or cultural movements can teach audiences about real-world issues and provide insight into the complexities of those topics. Being present at a production like this is a meaningful step toward social change.

Theater productions can also foster empathy. A study conducted by the Los Angeles Times showed that after watching a play, audiences felt more empathy toward the groups of people depicted in the production. This can lead to personal growth and even changes in political views.

Involvement in the arts can positively impact academic performance. Studies have shown that attending theater productions is linked to higher class attendance and greater participation.

Furthermore, experiencing plays can deepen one’s understanding and appreciation of literature. Exposure to new types of media can enhance comprehension of literary works and the performing arts. Some students learn more from watching a Shakespearean play, for example, than they would from simply reading it in class.

The UI’s theater program is ranked in the top 5 percent nationwide. New and successful playwrights graduate from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop each year. The university provides opportunities for both undergraduate and graduate students to write and direct their plays on campus.

Supporting the arts is a great way to be more involved at the university. Many productions offer free entry or discounted ticket prices for students.

The world of theater is evolving, with new plays being written every day, so there’s always something that aligns with students’ interests or themes they can relate to. If they’re majoring in a creative field, attending plays can be a great source of inspiration.

Even STEM majors have a lot to learn from theatrical arts, as interdisciplinary work promotes enhanced creativity and innovation. Combining STEM with theater can also foster a sense of wonder and curiosity, which helps with problem-solving and prepares STEM majors for their future careers.

If you are involved with theater as a non-theater major, you can improve your problem-solving skills by being exposed to diverse perspectives and new environments. Recognizing the value of creative thinking can help you work with people outside of your field to collaborate on new ideas and overcome obstacles.

Theater is more than just an art form; it’s a community of like-minded individuals who support and inspire one another. Plays remind us that we are not alone and that there are others who have experienced similar challenges in life.