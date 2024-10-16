The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
DITV: UI Students Create App To Buy Hawkeye Athletic Tickets

Two University of Iowa students have created an app for students to safely purchase tickets to University of Iowa athletic events.
Marshawn Gunn, DITV News
October 16, 2024
