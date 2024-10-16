Caitlin Clark named to All-WNBA First Team

Iowa women’s basketball legend Caitlin Clark was named to the All-WNBA First Team on Wednesday, marking the first rookie guard to earn the honor since Diana Taurasi in 2004 and first rookie to receive the recognition since Candace Parker in 2008.

Drafted as the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever for her inaugural WNBA season, Clark made one headline after another, including as the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year after posting 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game,

The Fever advanced to the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, where they were quickly eliminated by the Connecticut Sun in two games.

The nomination of Clark to the All-WNBA First Team is only the latest feather in the sharpshooting guard’s cap, as she joins four other WNBA stars in this achievement, including league MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

Clark’s teammate, 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, echoed the team’s sentiment in an Instagram caption.

“Add it to the list,” the forward’s story read.

The award tops off an incredible calendar year for Clark, as today marks the one-year anniversary of the “Crossover at Kinnick”, an exhibition game held by Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes inside Kinnick Stadium, normally home to the football team.

Clark then led Iowa to a 34-5 overall record, the Big Ten Tournament championship, and a second consecutive Final Four and NCAA National Championship Game appearance. After only a few weeks of rest, she joined the Fever and rejuvenated the league’s fanbase, often playing in front of sell-out crowds.