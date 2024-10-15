Photos: Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration

On Monday, Indigenous Peoples’ Day was Celebrated at Terry Trueblood Recreational Area in Iowa City. The celebration lasted from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., and temperatures were in the 40s. Special speakers, musicians, games, and food were provided at no cost.

The Great Plains Action Society, the Iowa City Parks & Recreation Department, the Office of Equity and Human Rights, and the Human Rights Commission were all present at the event.

Members of the Great Plains Action Society, Marie Krebs and Jessica Engelking, gave speeches about actions their organization is taking to combat modern injustices facing the native community.

Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration visit the Great Plains Action Society booth at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 14th, 2024. The Great Plains Action Society booth handed out free artwork and stickers.

The event also highlighted native culture with dance performances by Ashley Davenport and Doug Thomas, while the Eagle Feathers Singers performed songs and drumming. Nearing the end of the event, a friendship dance was performed, inviting all attendees to participate in a universal tribal dance.