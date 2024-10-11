Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Washington on Saturday

The Iowa football will host Washington for its Big Ten home opener on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes aim for their second conference win against the Huskies, who upset then-No. 10 Michigan in Seattle last weekend. The two squads have matched up sparingly over the years, having last faced off in the 1995 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, where Iowa emerged 38-18 victory.

The last time the two teams played in Iowa City was in 1964 when the Hawkeyes upset the 10th-ranked Huskies for their second win of the season. That Iowa squad, coached by Jerry Burns, only won more game that season in what would become Burns’ penultimate year in Iowa City. Sixty years later, Washington returns to Kinnick Stadium featuring one of the Big Ten’s top quarterbacks Will Rogers, and a physical running back Jonah Coleman.

Matchup: Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Washington (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Oct. 12 at 11 a.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Weather: 68 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: FOX

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -2.5 | O/U: 41.5