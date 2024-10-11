The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa Soccer vs. Wisconsin

Jessy Lane, Photojournalist
October 11, 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s soccer team lost to the Wisconsin Badgers, 2-1, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Thursday.

Maggie Johnston, a graduate student, scored Iowa’s only goal off of a penalty kick in the first 18 minutes of the game. The Hawkeyes led until the 73rd minute when Badgers player, Alyssa Mahrt, scored on a penalty kick to tie the game. Wisconsin’s Maia Richters proceeded to score a goal in the 76th minute of the game to secure the win for the Badgers.

The Hawkeyes will play at No. 15 Rutgers on Sunday.

2024_10_10_WomensSoccer_JL004
Jessy Lane
Meike Ingles calls for the ball during the Iowa women’s soccer game against. Wisconsin at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex on Thursday Oct. 10 in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes fell short and lost 2-1.

