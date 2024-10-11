Photos: Iowa Soccer vs. Wisconsin

The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s soccer team lost to the Wisconsin Badgers, 2-1, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Thursday.

Maggie Johnston, a graduate student, scored Iowa’s only goal off of a penalty kick in the first 18 minutes of the game. The Hawkeyes led until the 73rd minute when Badgers player, Alyssa Mahrt, scored on a penalty kick to tie the game. Wisconsin’s Maia Richters proceeded to score a goal in the 76th minute of the game to secure the win for the Badgers.

The Hawkeyes will play at No. 15 Rutgers on Sunday.