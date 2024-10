The Iowa women’s basketball team host their 2024 media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday.

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen spoke to media for the first fifteen minutes of media day. Following the press conference, the media spoke with players and coaching staff from the team .

Iowa will begin their season with an exhibition game against Missouri Western at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.