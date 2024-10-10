Opinion | “Will and Harper” shows us we’re more alike than different.

As the debate over transgender issues continues, a new movie aims to educate both those familiar and unfamiliar with the topic.

In “Will and Harper,” Hollywood icon Will Ferrell, known for his roles in the movies “Elf,” “Steps Brothers,” and his time on SNL, goes on a road trip with his longtime friend Harper Steele. Steele, a former SNL head writer from Iowa, recently transitioned, and the journey from New York to California serves as a way for the two to deepen their understanding of each other.

Steele and Ferrell explore the complexities of transgender issues as they travel through the heartland of America, stopping in states like Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas, and Iowa. They encounter people with varying perspectives, revealing how different communities react to meeting a transgender person face-to-face.

“Will and Harper” provides insightful answers to common questions about transgender issues and offers a genuine portrayal of how transgender individuals see themselves and the world around them. It’s a must-watch for anyone looking to better understand the experiences of transgender people.

One of the best ways to understand a topic is through personal connection. But many people are not exposed to transgender people as only 30 percent of Americans personally know a transgender person. “Will and Harper” offers an intimate look at the life and thoughts of a transgender individual, bridging that gap for audiences.

This film answers questions many Americans might have but may not know a person to ask, such as: When did you know you were transgender? What do your kids call you now? Why did you choose your new name? Have you changed as a person?

Ferrell serves as a relatable voice for the audience, especially for those closer to his age of 57, who may have grown up without exposure to LGBTQ+ communities. He brings understanding and empathy to the narrative, guiding viewers through his own learning process.

The main meat of this film is the interaction between America’s heartland and a transgender person. Steele, who was born and raised in Iowa City, returns home for a portion of the movie, in the wake of Iowa passing laws against transgender individuals.

But there are two standout moments in the film for me. The first occurs when Steele ventures into a dive bar in Oklahoma. Initially apprehensive and afraid for her safety, she soon strikes up conversations with other bargoers, and the issue of her gender quickly fades into the background. With one bargoer commending Ferrell for their support of Harper.

The second is when Steele and Ferrell talk with a retired therapist at the Grand Canyon. The therapist mentions how early in her career she dealt with a man who was having issues with his gender identity. She advised him against acting on his feelings saying she was closed minded at the time as it felt unknown to them. Steele tells how she had a therapist advise the same thing, highlighting the generational shifts in understanding transgender issues.

These scenes underscore how even older individuals, who may have once held negative views or had little interaction with transgender people, can learn to see them as people like anyone else.

While many films have explored transgender identities, “Will and Harper” excels at reaching older or unfamiliar audiences. So, for anyone who wants to learn about the most discussed issues right now, while being guided by one Hollywood’s most recognizable star, this movie does it tenfold.