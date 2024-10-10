On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s college football staff picks a slate of Week 7 games

Washington @ Iowa

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (18-12): Iowa – Kirk should visit Seattle’s Gum Wall to celebrate.

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (20-10): Iowa – Just when I thought the “falling asleep in the press box” days were over …

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (19-11): Iowa – I feel bad for the Washington fans that have to wake up at 9:00 am just to see their team lose.

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (19-11): Iowa – I chose Iowa over OSU, you think I’d pick Washington?

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (17-13): Iowa – Iowa is better than Michigan; hear me out

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (17-13): Iowa – Huskies get an early wake-up call.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (22-8): Iowa – Does this make up for the two Rose Bowls?

No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 3 Oregon

McGowan: Ohio State – Oh, Oh, Oh, this will be a close one, Jim.

Votzmeyer: Ohio State – Expose the flukes.

Schultz: Ohio State – This is a coin flip, but Ohio State is the more physical team here.

Meglio: Ohio State – Jeremiah Smith will snag another one-handed catch.

Reisetter: Ohio State – Who’s got the bigger “O”?

Bohnenkamp: Oregon – Battle of NIL dollars.

Brummond: Ohio State – OSU’s march to the national title continues.

No. 9 Ole Miss @ No. 13 LSU

McGowan: LSU – Why does Tiger Stadium’s field have markers every five yards? Is it for the school’s counting class?

Votzmeyer: LSU – Home court advantage. Ball up top.

Schultz: LSU – Gotta give props to the team that has a live tiger as a mascot.

Meglio: LSU – Is Ole Miss really like that?

Reisetter: LSU – Nighttime in Baton Rouge; good luck.

Bohnenkamp: LSU – A lot of these kinds of games in the SEC coming up.

Brummond: Ole Miss – De facto playoff elimination game.

No. 1 Texas @ No. 18 Oklahoma

McGowan: Texas – I’m more of a “Green River” guy myself, but to each their own.

Votzmeyer: Texas – Need Texas to win out for the sake of peace among my friends.

Schultz: Texas – This game always seems to be a shootout.

Meglio: Texas – The true No. 1 team in the country.

Reisetter: Texas – Texas could start its third-stringer and still win.

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma – Always a great Big 12 — sorry, SEC — rivalry.

Brummond: Texas – A classic SEC showdown.

No. 4 Penn State @ USC

McGowan: USC – We HaVE tO tAkE a BuS to tHe aIrPorT. Boo hoo, James Franklin.

Votzmeyer: Penn State – From No. 11 to unranked is wild for USC.

Schultz: Penn State – What even is a Nittany Lion?

Meglio: Penn State – I know nothing about Penn State, but it’s good.

Reisetter: Penn State – Miller Moss is seeing ghosts.

Bohnenkamp: Penn State – Hopefully, Lincoln Riley won’t have to police the post-game questions.

Brummond: Penn State – This is not the matchup we hoped it would be.

No. 11 Iowa State @ West Virginia

McGowan: Iowa State – Ah, let ’em have their fun. I’ll support another Matt.

Votzmeyer: Iowa State – I already know Brad let his bias in on this one.

Schultz: West Virginia – F*** State.

Meglio: West Virginia – Tired of Cyclone fans thinking they’re good at football.

Reisetter: Iowa State – I gotta make a comeback somehow.

Bohnenkamp: West Virginia – Road trap for the Cyclones?

Brummond: West Virginia – Nobody really wants to see the ‘Clones in the playoffs.