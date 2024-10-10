The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s college football staff picks a slate of Week 7 games

Nearly everyone was in support of No. 2 Ohio State in its road battle against No. 3 Oregon while the group was split on No. 11 Iowa State’s chances against West Virginia.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 10, 2024
Cody Blissett
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson carries the ball during a football game between No. 3 Ohio State and Iowa at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2024. Johnson rushed for 86 yards and had one touchdown. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes 35-7.

Washington @ Iowa 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (18-12): Iowa – Kirk should visit Seattle’s Gum Wall to celebrate. 

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (20-10): Iowa – Just when I thought the “falling asleep in the press box” days were over …  

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (19-11):  Iowa – I feel bad for the Washington fans that have to wake up at 9:00 am just to see their team lose. 

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (19-11): Iowa –  I chose Iowa over OSU, you think I’d pick Washington? 

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (17-13): Iowa – Iowa is better than Michigan; hear me out 

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (17-13): Iowa – Huskies get an early wake-up call. 

Jason Brummond, Publisher (22-8): Iowa – Does this make up for the two Rose Bowls?

No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 3 Oregon 

McGowan: Ohio State – Oh, Oh, Oh, this will be a close one, Jim. 

Votzmeyer: Ohio State – Expose the flukes.

Schultz: Ohio State – This is a coin flip, but Ohio State is the more physical team here. 

Meglio: Ohio State – Jeremiah Smith will snag another one-handed catch.

Reisetter: Ohio State – Who’s got the bigger “O”?

Bohnenkamp: Oregon – Battle of NIL dollars.

Brummond: Ohio State – OSU’s march to the national title continues.

No. 9 Ole Miss @ No. 13 LSU 

McGowan: LSU – Why does Tiger Stadium’s field have markers every five yards? Is it for the school’s counting class? 

Votzmeyer: LSU – Home court advantage. Ball up top.

Schultz: LSU – Gotta give props to the team that has a live tiger as a mascot. 

Meglio: LSU – Is Ole Miss really like that?

Reisetter: LSU – Nighttime in Baton Rouge; good luck. 

Bohnenkamp: LSU – A lot of these kinds of games in the SEC coming up.

Brummond: Ole Miss – De facto playoff elimination game. 

No. 1 Texas @ No. 18 Oklahoma 

McGowan: Texas – I’m more of a “Green River” guy myself, but to each their own. 

Votzmeyer: Texas – Need Texas to win out for the sake of peace among my friends.

Schultz: Texas – This game always seems to be a shootout. 

Meglio: Texas – The true No. 1 team in the country.

Reisetter: Texas – Texas could start its third-stringer and still win. 

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma – Always a great Big 12 — sorry, SEC — rivalry. 

Brummond: Texas – A classic SEC showdown.

No. 4 Penn State @ USC 

McGowan: USC – We HaVE tO tAkE a BuS to tHe aIrPorT. Boo hoo, James Franklin. 

Votzmeyer: Penn State –  From No. 11 to unranked is wild for USC. 

Schultz: Penn State – What even is a Nittany Lion? 

Meglio: Penn State – I know nothing about Penn State, but it’s good.

Reisetter: Penn State – Miller Moss is seeing ghosts. 

Bohnenkamp: Penn State – Hopefully, Lincoln Riley won’t have to police the post-game questions.

Brummond: Penn State – This is not the matchup we hoped it would be.

No. 11 Iowa State @ West Virginia 

McGowan: Iowa State – Ah, let ’em have their fun. I’ll support another Matt. 

Votzmeyer: Iowa State – I already know Brad let his bias in on this one.

Schultz: West Virginia – F*** State. 

Meglio: West Virginia – Tired of Cyclone fans thinking they’re good at football.

Reisetter: Iowa State –  I gotta make a comeback somehow. 

Bohnenkamp: West Virginia –  Road trap for the Cyclones?

Brummond: West Virginia – Nobody really wants to see the ‘Clones in the playoffs.

