“Never satisfied.” How Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson has emerged as one of the nation’s top running backs in 2024

In a crowd of familiarity, Iowa football’s Mason Richman noticed something peculiar. The left tackle stood in the huddle as the Hawkeyes began their opening drive of the second half in their season opener against Illinois State. Surrounding him were his teammates, donning black uniforms and helmets, but Richman couldn’t help but glance at the No. 2 jersey of running back Kaleb Johnson.

The third-year back had stepped onto the Kinnick turf for the first time that August afternoon after serving a team-imposed one-half suspension for undisclosed reasons. After watching the Hawkeyes manage a 6-0 halftime lead from the sidelines, Johnson was ready to make an impact.

Eyes narrowed behind his face mask and shoulders leaning forward; the running back was poised and focused on the next play.

“There was a different look in his eyes,” Richman remembered.

After two rushing attempts from Hawkeye running back Kamari Moulton, Johnson got his first crack of action, taking a handoff to the left for three yards, the first steps of what would become a 119-yard, two-touchdown outing.

From a season that began on an ominous note, it quickly accelerated to one of dominance – four straight 100-yard games, 10 touchdowns, and a name near the top of the leaderboards. From a sophomore season riddled with injury, Johnson’s breakout success has been head-turning, but Johnson doesn’t seem to notice the extra attention. He wants to be the best, but doesn’t need others to tell him.

“I’m just trying to keep my mindset straight and never feel satisfied,” Johnson said.

Hamilton hero

Johnson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio, a northern suburb of Cincinnati. Nestled on the northeast side of town is Hamilton High School.

Johnson played his high school career there from 2018-2021, earning three varsity letters and becoming a star for the Big Blue. Nate Mahon coached Johnson for his final three seasons but quickly noticed his talent.

“He was somebody that was physically gifted from day one,” Mahon said. “He’s probably been 6-foot, 200 pounds since coming into high school.”

Johnson showed glimpses of his potential through his first one and a half years in high school, but his breakout came during a playoff game against crosstown rival Fairfield.

“We flipped out a speed option to him, and he literally ran by everybody,” Mahon said. “I kind of knew right then and there how special he could be.”

That surge of momentum was all the confidence Johnson needed, and he quickly emerged as a local star there, earning first-team all-conference honors as a junior and all-state accolades as a senior. Mahon recalled how, despite not having the best offensive line, Johnson still could rack up 100-yard games, no matter the opposition.

“Unfortunately, he did a lot of it on his own, which is pretty special,” the coach said.

Johnson joked he was bigger than most of his offensive linemen and said often he took the snap himself.

Despite being the face of the team, Mahon said Johnson never let the success get to his head, praising the running back for his intense work ethic and dedication to the game.

“He worked his tail off, weight room, practice field, always showed up ready to go, and worked his tail off and set a great example for not only the younger kids, but his peers as well,” Mahon said.

Though Johnson was a fierce competitor on the field, he showed his caring personality off it, often giving his teammates rides to practices and games. For Mahon, the star running back was essentially an extension of the team’s coaching staff.

These leadership qualities have also led to a tight relationship between Johnson and the Mahon family.

The head coach said his star running back would always stop to say hello and talk with his young children.

Johnson and the Mahon children remain close to this day and frequently talk over FaceTime. Mahon and his family plan to make the seven-hour

drive to Iowa City to watch Johnson play later in the season.

“My kids know exactly who KJ is, and KJ knows who my kids are, and he’s always been that way,” Mahon said. “Just a nice role model to have around, always kind of like that big brother type.”

Johnson would soon take his talents westward, but not to Iowa.

From Cal to Kinnick

Due to the competitiveness in the region, Johnson was lightly recruited out of high school, earning offers from Iowa State, Cincinnati, California, and Minnesota. He was ranked as the No. 18 overall player in the state of Ohio and the No. 43 running back in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.

Johnson took an official visit to California on June 18, 2021, and was quickly sold, committing to the Golden Bears two days later. The announcement turned away most of the other teams, but Iowa soon showed interest due to a connection between Mahon and Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett. The pair crossed paths at the University of Indianapolis and Miami Ohio.

Barnett reached out to Mahon to express Iowa’s interest, undeterred by Johnson’s prior commitment. After careful consideration with his family, Johnson decided to take an official visit to the Hawkeyes only five days after committing to Cal.

“I knew the implications of going to Iowa as a running back and being able to get coached by Brian Ferentz, Kirk Ferentz, and obviously George Barnett just seemed like a great idea,” Mahon said.

Johnson maintained his commitment through the early portion of his senior season, but took his second official visit to Iowa City on Oct. 9, this time for a game at Kinnick Stadium. That was a top-five showdown between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State, one that would soon become a touchstone in Hawkeye history.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 23-20, on a late touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. The noise level at Kinnick Stadium reached 117 decibels and forced eight Penn State false starts.

Johnson received a scholarship offer from Iowa the day after the Penn State game, and two days later, he was a Hawkeye.

“I came because of the stability of the coaches and how the people are as a person, how the culture here, how people are here and how they treat you, and stuff like that,” Johnson said. “So it’s not just that. It’s just like family here.”

Johnson enrolled early at Iowa in the spring of 2022, the same approach that fellow freshman Xavier Nwankpa chose. Starting running back Tyler Goodson declared for the NFL draft after the 2021 season, paving the way for Johnson to earn playing time immediately.

Johnson rushed for 779 yards and six touchdowns during his freshman campaign, ranking as Iowa’s leading rusher and most reliable running back. His breakout game came against Purdue on Nov. 5, when Johnson had 200 yards, including a 75-yard dash for a score.

Despite Johnson’s performance, the Hawkeyes were hampered by offensive

inconsistencies, a problem that carried over into his sophomore season, as the Hawkeyes averaged 15.4 points per game in 2023.

Johnson also dealt with an ankle injury throughout most of the year, appearing in 10 of 14 games and rushing for only 463 yards and three touchdowns, a steep dropoff from his freshman season.

Despite the disappointing season, Johnson maintained his loyalty to the Iowa program, setting up a breakout campaign for the ages.

“A lot of people came to me if I wanted to go in [the transfer portal],” Johnson told The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. “I said, ‘No. I am staying here. This is home. This is where I want to be.’”

Heisman hopeful

Following a dominating 31-14 victory over rival Minnesota on Sept. 21, Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz offered his usual postgame remarks.

He went down the line, praising his coaching staff, the defense for pitching a shutout in the second half, and finished off his opening monologue with major compliments for running back Kaleb Johnson.

“Kaleb had a great game again tonight,” Ferentz remarked. “He’s been playing really well for us.”

Johnson posted one of his best games in an Iowa uniform against the Golden Gophers, racking up 206 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. His third and final score was a spectacular 40-yard dash that saw him break several tackles and outrun the Minnesota defense for the touchdown.

“I’m not sure I remember anybody in four games doing what he’s done,” Ferentz said of Johnson later in his postgame press conference. “He just continues to run really well, and he’s really been aggressive … We have every reason to believe Kaleb is doing to keep getting better.”

Iowa fans have compared Johnson to former Hawkeye standout Shonn Greene, who earned unanimous All-American honors during the 2008 season after tallying 1,850 yards on the ground and setting the program record for most rushing yards in a season.

Many Hawkeye fans doubted they would ever see another back capable of achieving the same numbers, but Johnson is on pace to do so with 10 touchdowns and 685 total yards through five games.

In Week 2 against Iowa State, Johnson compiled 187 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a 20-19 loss. The following Saturday, he added two more touchdowns and 173 yards against Troy, sparking a sputtering Iowa offense to a 38-17 win.

Following the dominant performance under the lights against Minnesota, Johnson set his sights on a showdown with No. 3 Ohio State on Oct. 5. Though Johnson grew up only two hours from campus, the Buckeyes never offered him a scholarship.

“I’m not the type of person that wants to be with the top dogs; I want to beat them,” Johnson said before the game.

Johnson’s first real test of the season ended in disappointment, rushing for only 86 yards on 15 carries. The Hawkeye offensive line struggled to give him holes all day, but Johnson maintained his touchdown streak with a 28-yard sprint late in the fourth quarter after Ohio State pulled most of its starters.

Though Johnson didn’t have the homecoming he had hoped for, the junior has plenty of chances to maintain his growing prestige, as the Hawkeyes don’t have another ranked opponent remaining on the schedule, starting with Washington, which has allowed 130 rushing yards per game.

His breakout campaign could be attributed to many things, but the junior has transformed his style of play into a ferocious, yards-after-contact power back in college.

“I’m used to using my speed on people because that’s how I was in high school,” Johnson said. “So now it’s just me knowing that, and me pulling my strength, using my strength, and throwing my feet in, my head down, just going.”

Richman also paid notice to Johnson’s alterations on the football field, noting that Johnson’s pass blocking has come a long way from where it was a few years ago.

“He’s started to learn to make that one cut and get north,” Richman said. “I keep preaching to him certain plays and I’m making sure he’s seeing the things [the offensive line] is seeing.”

Johnson also credits running backs coach Ladell Betts, a ten-year NFL veteran, for encouraging him to change his rushing style.

“He keeps telling me to put my shoulder down and keep being physical and finishing my runs, even in practice,” Johnson said of Betts. “‘Because if you work hard in practice, it will come in the game.’ That’s what he always said. So now I’m always doing that.”

Johnson also spent time watching film with new offensive coordinator Tim Lester over the summer. Lester praised Johnson’s work ethic and leadership on the field.

“There’s a point in every play where it’s like, ‘OK, now you’re gifted. Go do your thing,’” Lester said. “He’s done some unbelievable things.”

Fifth-year linebacker Jay Higgins joked he and teammate Nick Jackson are Johnson’s biggest fans. The linebacker duo and the running back had their battles in practice but were nothing but appreciative of their teammate and his dramatic leap in ability.

“He’s patient,” Higgins said. “When he gets the ball, they’re [the holes] not open. As soon as he gets to the line of scrimmage, they open up, and he’s doing a great job of hitting them.”

Johnson may have a knack for plowing through the smallest of holes, but he credits his offensive line for helping him succeed thus far.

“They [the offensive line] have been working their butts off, putting defensive linemen on their backs,” Johnson said. “I just want to give credit to my whole line.”

Fourth-year guard Connor Colby enjoys blocking for Johnson and the other Hawkeye running backs.

”Once we open up those holes and they’re [the running backs] just running down the field, it’s always a good feeling,” Colby said. “As a fat guy, I’m not going to chase after them, I’m just going to work up the hash if there is a next play, but it’s good seeing them run down the field.”

There’s still plenty of season left, but Johnson’s incredible performance has led many sportswriters and fans to consider him an early candidate for the Heisman Trophy, given to the top overall player in college football.

“It’s a young season, but anybody that’s in the top third of the top three in the country in rushing yards per game and touchdowns out of a power four conference, he ought to be considered,” Mahon said.

While the Heisman is a more tangible goal, Johnson wants to see his name among the greats and at the tops of leaderboards. The running back still trails Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty in rushing yards, but Johnson isn’t looking up. Instead, he’s keeping his head down, just as he is in the huddle, focused on the next play.

“That’s been something in me since I was little since I [first] carried the ball,” Johnson said. “I’ve always wanted to be one of the best backs all you talked about. That’s just me keeping it in the back of my head, knowing that. It’s a motivation for me.”