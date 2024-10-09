Iowa City schools discuss safety and security systems after increased threats

The Iowa City Community School District presented updated safety and security systems to the board of directors at Tuesday’s meeting. The updates came after an increase in threats and violence among several schools in the district just this year.

In August, three teens allegedly broke into Iowa City West High School, where they reportedly assaulted and stabbed another individual. Then, on Sept. 11, one school in the district received violent threats from an anonymous user on Snapchat.

According to Superintendent Matt Degner, the district has already had seven instances of threats and violence this year. Last year, it had six total.

Deputy Superintendent Chace Ramey explained the layered approach to school safety, focusing on crisis prevention, emergency management, and overall student safety. Ramey said the Crisis Prevention and Emergency Management plan will impact the entire school community, and the district is determined to ensure safety among everyone.

In addition, the updates will focus on creating and maintaining relationships with local law enforcement, local governmental leaders, and community partners while implementing a common language throughout all the schools.

The Iowa City Community School District has also adopted the “I Love U Guys” approach for the Standard Response Protocol. The protocol includes different events and the response that will be put into place, such as hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate, or shelter.

Several other elements that will be put into place include fences at all elementary schools, shatter-resistant window film, the requirement for classroom doors to be locked at all times, active intruder training, and more.

Board Members Charlie Eastham and Mitch Lingo agreed with the updates, specifically about fences being built at the elementary schools.

President Ruthina Malone shared her approval of the shatter-proof film installed in several schools to keep individuals safe.

Malone also spoke about the importance of communicating with parents, staff, and students about potential threats. She believes that the district needs to continue to send out messages and alerts to the community about threats — but in new ways so that the community doesn’t become desensitized.

Overall, the district will continue to work on implementing the updated safety and security systems along with keeping the community informed.