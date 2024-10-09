Dodge Street Coffeehouse to reopen

Dodge Street Coffeehouse recently announced it will reopen its doors at a new location in the South District Market.

The local coffee shop first opened five-and-a-half years ago at its original spot on 2790 North Dodge St. in Iowa City. The business quickly grew a crowd of loyal customers, as community members from around Iowa City and neighboring towns constantly showed up to support the small business.

However, despite business booming, co-owners Kelly Elliot and Jamie Skinner shared in May of this year that Dodge Street Coffeehouse would be closing the following month.

Elliot and Skinner made the announcement on the coffee shop’s Facebook page, where the pair told customers that the landlord of the building had sold it, and they were being forced to vacate.

The news shocked the community, but they continued to support the local business in its final month.

Now, after being closed for only three months, customers will be able to purchase the same classic lattes and pastries at the new location in the South District Market.

Elliot discussed the inspiration behind opening the original coffee shop and what made her and Skinner push to reopen the business. The pair met in 2018 at Elliot’s son’s birthday party, where they quickly connected and began discussing ideas to create a place to sell both coffee and cupcakes.

Elliot had been in the accounting industry for over 10 years and currently works as the curriculum coordinator for the health and human physiology department at the University of Iowa. As a former UI student, Elliot shared she had worked in numerous coffee shops across campus. Meanwhile, Skinner was an entrepreneur with Molly’s Cupcakes and was actively looking into a coffee shop where cupcakes and other desserts could be sold.

The pair then created the idea to begin Dodge Street Coffeehouse — a place where both of their skills and experiences would create a welcoming space.

Elliot said closing the location was difficult after putting in the work and making memories, but the customers’ support deeply impacted her.

“I was really moved by the community’s response to our closing,” Elliot said. “I was very touched by everyone’s warm condolences and messages about how much we would be missed, and all of those messages sat with Jamie and I all summer long and led to us pursuing another location.”

Elliot and Skinner knew they wanted to reopen the coffee shop where they could provide an inclusive place for their customers to meet while also offering quality products from partnerships with other local businesses.

Elliot said the pair considered several factors when choosing the new location, such as accessibility, size, and whether it had a drive-through. The community continued to offer their support by offering several suggestions about potential new locations, but the South District Market was the winning choice due to its readiness, reduced need for construction, and opportunities for new innovations.

Chris Villhauer of South District Market is looking forward to adding Dodge Street Coffeehouse and believes it will add to the reputation and businesses around the area.

“It gives another option for coffee and pastries and things in that area, but it will also give people another place to come and have a meeting — where they know there’s a place they can go to,” Villhauer said.

Villhauer said the South District Market was established to create more options for the nearby community, and he hopes Dodge Street Coffeehouse will continue to add to that.

In addition, Villhauer said the coffee shop will also bring new and existing customers to the location and bring more awareness to the other local businesses in the area.

President of the South District Neighborhood Association Mark Signs also expressed his excitement for Dodge Street Coffeehouse’s new location.

“I think [Dodge Street Coffeehouse] is going to bring, potentially, some new eyes on the other businesses that we have in the South District and the amenities that we have down there that not everybody knows about,” Signs said.

Elliot said the new location offers an outdoor seating layout and a new curbside service, as the new location does not have a drive-through. However, the new location will continue its catering services with the help of Molly’s Cupcakes. Elliot anticipates Dodge Street Coffeehouse will open in mid to late October and said she is looking forward to serving customers again.