Burlington Street Bridge to cost $30 million

The Burlington Street Bridge has sparked discussion for a much-needed replacement that could cost the city and Iowa Department of Transportation up to $30 million.

Built in 1915, the concrete bridge overlooking the Burlington Dam connects the west side of the University of Iowa’s campus with the east. The last set of major repairs was done in 1989.

Due to its location, the bridge, as well as the pedestrian overpasses, is in almost constant use. Considering its importance in the transportation of Iowa City students and residents, it’s crucial that the bridge stays in proper working condition.

However, an inspection done by the city and reviewed by City Engineer Jason Havel in 2021 found the bridge was in “poor condition” and needed major repairs. Concerns centered around some cracking and exposed reinforced steel along the bridge.

For these reasons the city decided that, with the bridge being a principal roadway and averaging around 18,900 travelers daily, the project was needed for Iowa City and the construction was approved.

Justin Harland, the Iowa City senior civil engineer, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that the project is still in the early stages, but the design was approved to start this month. The actual construction on the bridge is not expected to start until 2029, and the project is anticipated to span over three to four years.

“The existing bridges have reached the end of their useful service life,” Harland wrote. “Both bridges show signs of deterioration that require frequent maintenance and monitoring in order to serve the public.”

The call to replace the bridge also issued the need to potentially repair or replace the dam located directly under the bridge.

Harland said that the city will collaborate with the Iowa Department of Transportation as well as the University of Iowa in order to properly replace the bridge.

Iowa City will also work closely with HDR Inc., a company that works widely and specializes in architecture, engineering, environmental, and construction services. The HDR will help provide engineering consultant services throughout the project.

Burlington Street is also the connection for the UI Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital and various athletics complexes like Kinnick Stadium and Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I take the Burlington bridge every day to classes, the gym, [and] downtown,” first-year UI student Sean Hamilton said.

For students living in the west side dorms including Rienow, Slater, Hillcrest, and Petersen, the Burlington Bridge is a key factor in accessing the rest of campus. And for those living closer to downtown Iowa City, any features on the west side require the bridge’s use to access.

“Majority of my classes are on the west side, so I need the bridge to drive to them,” Olivia Kraus, a second-year pre-nursing major at the UI, said.

Kraus explained that many departments within the university are confined to the west side. As a pre-nursing major, she is tasked with driving from her downtown apartment to the nursing building almost every morning.

The estimated cost of the construction was totaled to $30 millon, according to the city in their project application.

According to a report from the city, the project has already received roughly $300,000 from the Bridge Investment Program and is anticipated to receive $1,500,000 from the Iowa DOT.

Harland said they are looking to fund the project through the partnership and local, state, and federal funds. The city was also awarded a Bridge Investment Plan by the Federal Highway Administration for the project design.