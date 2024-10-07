Iowa men’s basketball center Owen Freeman looks to build off first-year campaign

When Fran McCaffery was named head coach of the Iowa men’s basketball team in 2010, he placed an emphasis on developing players to help rebuild the struggling program.

14 years later, he has done just that, building successful NCAA tournament teams while developing players overlooked by major programs into NBA draft choices. Notable players include Luka Garza, Joe Weiskamp, Keegan Murray, and Kris Murray, each of whom has spent time in the NBA.

Another player that could join that list in a few years is second-year center Owen Freeman, who emerged as one of the Big Ten’s best centers during his first-year campaign.

Freeman came to Iowa City as a three-star recruit, but played like a five-star in 2023-24, recording 10.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game, earning co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors alongside Indiana’s Mckenzie Mgbako.

Most of Freeman’s points came near the basket, but his ability to run the floor in transition and wreak havoc on defense earned praise from McCaffery and his teammates.

“He’s a beast,” former guard Tony Perkins said of Freeman following Iowa’s victory over Wisconsin on Feb. 17. “He can score, knock down free throws and grab rebounds. That’s just the type of player he is.”

Despite Freeman’s efforts, the Hawkeyes struggled to a 19-15 overall record and missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018. They settled for a berth in the National Invitation Tournament, where they were soundly defeated in the second round, 92-81, by Utah.

Following the loss, Freeman and the Hawkeyes began their preparation for the 2024-25 season, which kicks off on Oct. 25 with an exhibition contest against Minnesota-Duluth.

The second-year player has focused on improving many aspects of his game but has primarily centered on developing a perimeter jump shot, an area that saw him attempt only four shots from distance — neither of which connected.

I’ve worked on it [my jump shot] a lot in the off season,” Freeman said at Iowa media day on Monday. “So just being able to do that and just being more confident, you’re going to see a lot of that this year.”

“He’s been dribbling off the dribble more, just taking face up jump shots,” third-year guard Josh Dix said. He’s really taken that next step. And I feel like a lot of people see that this year kind of seems like it’s really open logic.”

McCaffery has encouraged Freeman to work on his jumper since he began recruiting the center as a 15-year-old.

“You are seeing a dramatic difference because a lot of times it’s not necessarily form or technique,” McCaffery said. “It’s confidence and knowing that your coach has the confidence in you to shoot the ball.”

Coaches are notoriously tough on their players, but McCaffery’s confidence means a lot to Freeman.

“He’s the ultimate players coach, and for him to instill that confidence in me and just hat and just tell me to shoot the ball,” Freeman. “I mean, what else do you even need?”

Freeman spent a portion of the summer working out with former standout Garza and his father, Frank. The younger Garza received numerous accolades during his career with Iowa, including back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Year honors, the Naismith Player of the Year in 2021, and consecutive first-team All-American selections.

Freeman didn’t reveal the specific workout routine between the two parties, calling it “our secret thing,” but said he is thankful for the basketball knowledge they have given him.

“They gave me a lot of tidbits and things about the game,” Freeman said. “They’re just great guys, and obviously that’s something to have them in my corner. It’s truly awesome.”