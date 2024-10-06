The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

UI faces internet and system outage Sunday

The internet resumed around 5:30 p.m.
Emma Jane, News Reporter
October 6, 2024
Ryan Paris
The Old Capitol Building is seen on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Recently, the University of Iowa dropped its overall ranking among U.S. universities according to the annual U.S. News and World Report college rankings.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

A widespread IT outage Sunday has taken down internet access, uiowa.edu, and multiple campus IT systems, particularly impacting off-campus users. University of Iowa’s Information Technology Services is working to resolve the issue. The internet was restored around 5:30 p.m.

According to the ITS website, ITS posted at 9:26 a.m. that they were aware of a problem affecting several systems across campus. The announcement states teams from the Healthcare Information Systems and ITS were working to restore the services.

A second update was released at 1:53 p.m., stating the issue was particularly impacting off-campus users. There is no announced timeline for when the internet will come back on.

The Daily Iowan received an email from Paul Martin, an off-campus UI student, who wrote he has been unable to access ICON or class resources for the last six hours. 

According to previous IT alerts sent out to staff, planned server maintenance is scheduled for Oct. 7, 8, and 13, which might temporarily impact network connectivity. 

The cause of Sunday’s outage remains unclear. UI posted on X, formerly known Twitter, that updates will be provided as they become available.

 

Print this Story
Tags: