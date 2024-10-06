UI faces internet and system outage Sunday

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

A widespread IT outage Sunday has taken down internet access, uiowa.edu, and multiple campus IT systems, particularly impacting off-campus users. University of Iowa’s Information Technology Services is working to resolve the issue. The internet was restored around 5:30 p.m.

According to the ITS website, ITS posted at 9:26 a.m. that they were aware of a problem affecting several systems across campus. The announcement states teams from the Healthcare Information Systems and ITS were working to restore the services.

A second update was released at 1:53 p.m., stating the issue was particularly impacting off-campus users. There is no announced timeline for when the internet will come back on.

The Daily Iowan received an email from Paul Martin, an off-campus UI student, who wrote he has been unable to access ICON or class resources for the last six hours.

According to previous IT alerts sent out to staff, planned server maintenance is scheduled for Oct. 7, 8, and 13, which might temporarily impact network connectivity.

The cause of Sunday’s outage remains unclear. UI posted on X, formerly known Twitter, that updates will be provided as they become available.